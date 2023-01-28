Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Declines By 30.8%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of OMRON

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,993,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,019 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of OMRON worth $91,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get OMRON alerts:

OMRON Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OMRNY stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,835. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.11. OMRON has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $75.08.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. OMRON had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that OMRON will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.