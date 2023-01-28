Short Interest in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Rises By 470.9%

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 470.9% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCT. Ronit Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 562,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 143,265 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 9.9% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. 161,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,217. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

