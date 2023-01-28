Short Interest in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Rises By 747.1%

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 747.1% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 39,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,351. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $145.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.15.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6,092.73% and a net margin of 96.00%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.73%. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 161.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

