Short Interest in Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Grows By 476.9%

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 476.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Noble Roman’s Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NROM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 10,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. Noble Roman’s has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

About Noble Roman’s

(Get Rating)

See Also

Noble Roman’s, Inc engages in the sale and service of franchises and licenses for non-traditional foodservice operations. It also operates stand-alone restaurants under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.