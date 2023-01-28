Short Interest in Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Grows By 476.9%

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 476.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Noble Roman’s Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NROM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 10,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. Noble Roman’s has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
About Noble Roman’s
