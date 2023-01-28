Short Interest in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Drops By 15.3%

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

NATH stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.06. 3,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $289.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.18. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $72.50.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is 42.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nathan’s Famous news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of Nathan’s Famous stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $131,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 268,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 35.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

