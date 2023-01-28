Short Interest in MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Expands By 1,371.4%

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 1,371.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MISUMI Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MSSMY traded down 0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching 12.37. 8,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is 11.75. MISUMI Group has a twelve month low of 9.57 and a twelve month high of 16.75.

MISUMI Group Company Profile

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

