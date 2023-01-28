Short Interest in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Declines By 15.2%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $162,183.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $26.24. 269,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.11 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

