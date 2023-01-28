Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Expands By 63.7%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the December 31st total of 26,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Kubient Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of KBNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 103,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,789. Kubient has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 62.58% and a negative net margin of 522.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kubient Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient during the third quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kubient by 255.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kubient by 269.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

Further Reading

