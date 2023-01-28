Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Expands By 63.7%

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNTGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the December 31st total of 26,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Kubient Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of KBNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 103,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,789. Kubient has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 62.58% and a negative net margin of 522.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient during the third quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kubient by 255.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kubient by 269.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kubient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.