Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Drops By 55.1%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the December 31st total of 448,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KBAGF remained flat at $2.04 on Friday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

