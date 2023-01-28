Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Drops By 55.1%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the December 31st total of 448,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KBAGF remained flat at $2.04 on Friday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
