Short Interest in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Decreases By 67.8%

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the December 31st total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KludeIn I Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get KludeIn I Acquisition alerts:

KludeIn I Acquisition Stock Performance

KludeIn I Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,397. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

About KludeIn I Acquisition

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.