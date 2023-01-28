Short Interest in Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Declines By 66.7%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jollibee Foods Price Performance

Jollibee Foods stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 648. Jollibee Foods has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $20.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

Jollibee Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Jollibee Foods’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corp. engages in the development, operation, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

