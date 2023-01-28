Short Interest in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Drops By 59.3%

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth $1,941,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth $4,970,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth $1,988,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth $1,988,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth $4,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ JGGC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 42,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,421. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

