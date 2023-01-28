Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Drops By 43.8%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the December 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,721,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ remained flat at $61.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 724,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

