Short Interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Increases By 221.0%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 221.0% from the December 31st total of 554,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of HEPA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. 866,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $64.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hepion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:HEPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.