Short Interest in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Increases By 66.7%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

SELF stock remained flat at $5.30 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 41,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,542. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SELF. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the third quarter valued at $2,116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $897,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 620.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Global Self Storage by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 692,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares in the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

