Short Interest in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Increases By 17.1%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.55. 319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $31.37.

Get First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.