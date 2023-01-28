Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Drops By 79.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the December 31st total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRID. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.80. 31,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,824. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $95.67.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.