Short Interest in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Increases By 508.5%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 508.5% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFTY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFTY traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. 32,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,418. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $49.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $1.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.