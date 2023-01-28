Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Rises By 50.0%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463. The company has a market capitalization of $795.67 million, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

