Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Rises By 50.0%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463. The company has a market capitalization of $795.67 million, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
