Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Rises By 68.3%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the December 31st total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fanuc Trading Up 3.9 %

Fanuc stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 188,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,282. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Fanuc had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.