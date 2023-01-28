Short Interest in FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Drops By 66.7%

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FalconStor Software Price Performance

FALC remained flat at $1.95 during trading hours on Friday. FalconStor Software has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.71.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other.

See Also

