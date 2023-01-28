Short Interest in Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Drops By 31.7%

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLNF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. Energy Transition Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

About Energy Transition Minerals

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

