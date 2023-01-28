Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Drops By 64.1%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the December 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 147,116 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock remained flat at $5.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,335. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

