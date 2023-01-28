Short Interest in Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Grows By 602.5%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 602.5% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

TAKOF stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.