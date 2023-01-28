Short Interest in Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Grows By 602.5%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 602.5% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance
TAKOF stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile
