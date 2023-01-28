Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Grows By 237.2%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 237.2% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLY. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 71,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,880 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DLY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. 280,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,967. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

