Short Interest in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rises By 433.7%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 433.7% from the December 31st total of 528,400 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 2,445,327 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,326,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,545,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 792,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 558,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.65% and a negative return on equity of 166.29%. The business had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 million. On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

