Short Interest in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Grows By 96.0%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the December 31st total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other Celcuity news, CEO Brian F. Sullivan acquired 260,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $1,499,996.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,016,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,345,697.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Celcuity by 12,563.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 628,189 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 170,617 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.26). On average, research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
