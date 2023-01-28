Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Increases By 530.1%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 530.1% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter worth $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PRPC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 48,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

