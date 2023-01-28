Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Declines By 72.4%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the December 31st total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,759. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CABGY. Barclays boosted their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,035.33.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

