Short Interest in BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Drops By 50.0%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BW LPG Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWLLY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911. BW LPG has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.2213 per share. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.25%.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

