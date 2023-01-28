Short Interest in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Grows By 16.7%

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioPlus Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 9.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

BIOS remained flat at $10.30 on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,730. BioPlus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

