Short Interest in Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Declines By 30.2%

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Biome Grow Stock Performance

BIOIF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Biome Grow has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Get Biome Grow alerts:

Biome Grow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.