Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Drops By 47.5%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the December 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Basf Trading Down 0.1 %

BASFY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 114,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,132. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.20. Basf has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.12 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Basf will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Basf

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BASFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

Featured Stories

