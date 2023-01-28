Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Grows By 40.0%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Avance Gas Price Performance

Shares of AVACF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450. Avance Gas has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

