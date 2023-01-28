Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Declines By 31.5%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

Shares of AHKSY opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.70. Asahi Kasei has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $20.46.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.73%.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

