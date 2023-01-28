Short Interest in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Increases By 64.6%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the December 31st total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptinyx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aptinyx by 84.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Aptinyx by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 203.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 147,357 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx Stock Up 3.6 %

Aptinyx stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 59,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,810. Aptinyx has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.