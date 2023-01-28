Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Declines By 86.5%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the December 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AltC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 11,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,550. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AltC Acquisition by 53.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,300,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after buying an additional 801,538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $6,159,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,973,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,585,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 200.9% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 300,470 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

