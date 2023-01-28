Short Interest in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Declines By 14.7%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $53,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AOSL traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 166,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a market cap of $928.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.43.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 57.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $208.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

