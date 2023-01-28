Short Interest in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Declines By 78.9%

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Agile Growth Price Performance

Shares of Agile Growth stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Agile Growth has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Growth by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $1,556,000.

About Agile Growth

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

