Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Increases By 20.9%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of A2Z Smart Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 50,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.05% and a negative net margin of 287.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

