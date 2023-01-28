Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

ABF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($19.50) to GBX 1,600 ($19.81) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($20.18) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,500 ($18.57) to GBX 1,700 ($21.05) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,716 ($21.25).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,857 ($22.99) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,223 ($15.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,988 ($24.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,662.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,537.32. The stock has a market cap of £14.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,099.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 29.90 ($0.37) per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $13.80. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

