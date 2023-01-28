Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,964,339.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,932.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,964,339.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,932.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 667,449 shares of company stock worth $15,107,419 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ SHLS traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $27.70. 1,910,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,267. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.81 and a beta of 2.15. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.92 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 453.46% and a net margin of 4.70%. Analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

