Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

SJR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. 1,197,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $157,812,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439,058 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,737,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,359,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

