SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as €8.07 ($8.77) and last traded at €8.03 ($8.72). 66,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.86 ($8.54).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.40 ($9.13) price target on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.24) target price on SGL Carbon in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

SGL Carbon Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $981.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

