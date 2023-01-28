SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,088,600 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 1,272,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGHHF remained flat at C$16.65 during trading on Friday. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,900.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

