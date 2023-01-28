Seven Post Investment Office LP Raises Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,538,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 296,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 77.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 533,389 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 167,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 606,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.86.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.