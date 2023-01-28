Seven Post Investment Office LP Has $60.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Seven Post Investment Office LP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 23.4% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $60,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,895,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.34. 4,972,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

