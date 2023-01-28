Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Serco Group Stock Performance

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 1,169.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.03. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 199 ($2.46).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £3,204,500 ($3,967,438.41).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

