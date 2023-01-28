Senior’s (SNR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.17) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNR. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.92) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 140 ($1.73) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 162.60 ($2.01).

Senior Stock Performance

LON:SNR opened at GBX 150.20 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.79. The company has a market cap of £629.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,006.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 111 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 153.60 ($1.90).

Insider Buying and Selling

Senior Company Profile

In other news, insider Mary Waldner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($15,228.43). In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 14,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £18,330.92 ($22,695.21). Also, insider Mary Waldner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($15,228.43).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

