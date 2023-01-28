Seiren Games Network Price Down 25.3% Over Last Week (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seiren Games Network has a total market capitalization of $291.90 million and $53,547.96 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seiren Games Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00399041 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,448.89 or 0.28009738 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.54 or 0.00588697 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

Buying and Selling Seiren Games Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seiren Games Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seiren Games Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

